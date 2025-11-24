Grand and heartfelt welcome accorded to World Cup-winning Indian women’s blind cricket team

Bengaluru, Nov 24 In a moment of immense national pride and celebration, the Indian women’s cricket team for the blind, led by the Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar returned to India, on Monday after creating history by winning the first ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025 in Colombo.

The Indian team defeated Nepal in the final to lift the title in the inaugural Women's World Cup for the Blind. This landmark victory has not only elevated India’s standing in the global blind cricket community but has also inspired millions across the country.

The victorious team arrived in Bangalore via Chennai, where they were greeted with overwhelming warmth, applause, and admiration. At both airports, the atmosphere was electric, filled with cheers, the crowd waving Tricolour flags, and emotional celebrations as supporters, officials, and onlookers came together to honour the champions, who have brought unprecedented glory to the nation.

In Chennai, the team received a rousing and enthusiastic welcome, reflecting the admiration and respect they have earned through their grit, determination, and exceptional sporting spirit. As the team made their onward journey to Bengaluru, the celebration only grew louder and more vibrant.

Upon their arrival in Bangalore, the players were welcomed with elation by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Karnataka, marking the state’s deep commitment to promoting inclusive sports and recognising extraordinary talent. The heartfelt gestures and warm reception underscored the government’s pride in the team’s achievements and their role in shaping the future of blind cricket in India, and as a tribute to the visually impaired women in making India the pioneer of inclusion through sport.

The celebrations continued at Kempegowda International Airport, where the players were felicitated by the dedicated staff of IndiGo Airlines and Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL). The airport premises came alive with applause, floral greetings, and special acknowledgements, symbolising the nation’s collective joy in welcoming home its world champions.

The moment was further elevated with immense joy as each Indian player received a much-deserved cash prize — ₹1,00,000 from Chintels Group, based out of Delhi NCR, and ₹25,000 from the London-based tech company Chiplogic — in recognition of their historic World Cup victory.

This grand homecoming stands as a powerful reminder of what unwavering dedication, teamwork, and belief can achieve. The first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind is now etched in history and shall remain as a reminder of India’s commitment to gender equality and inclusion.

