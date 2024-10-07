"Grateful for every moment...": Dipa Karmakar announces retirement from gymnastics

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Monday announced her retirement from gymnastics, while recalling all her highs and lows in the sport and expressing gratitude for those who played parts in her journey.

Dipa's achievement marked a monumental moment in Indian gymnastics, as she became the first Indian gymnast to secure a gold medal at Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Taking to her official X handle, Dipa called it a "tough decision" and said that it was the right time for her to bid adieu to the sport.

"Bahut sochne ke baad, maine yeh decision liya hain, ki main Gymnastics se retire ho rahi hu Ye decision mere liye aasan nahi tha, but yahi sahi waqt hai. Gymnastics meri zindagi ka ek bahut bada hissa hain, and I am grateful for every moment the highs, the lows, and everything in between," Dipa wrote on her X post.

Dipa added that her performance at the Rio Olympics was the most memorable moment of her career. She also recalled the challenges she faced in gymnastics during childhood, becuase of being flat-footed.

"Mujhe woh paanch saal ki Dipa yaad aati hain, jisko bola tha ki uske flat feet ke wajah se woh kabhi gymnast nahi ban sakti. Aaj, mujhe apni achievements ko dekh kar bahut garv hota hain. India ko world stage par represent karna aur medals jeetna, aur sabse special, Rio Olympics mein Produnova Vault perform karna, mere career ka sabse memorable moment raha hain. Aaj, mujhe uss Dipa ko dekhkar bahot khushi hoti hai kyunki usne sapne dekhne ki," she added.

The Indian gymnast added that it was the right time for her to take a rest and retire from gymnastics.

"Himmat rakhi. Meri last victory Asian Gymnastics Championship Tashkent, ek turning point tha, kyunki tab tak mujhe laga ki main apni body ko aur push kar sakti hoon, but kabhi-kabhi hamari body humein batati hain ki ab rest ka samay aa gaya hai, lekin dil abhi bhi nahi maanta," she added.

She also thanked her coaches Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma for helping for the past 25 years. She expressed gratitude towards her family

"Main apne coaches Bishweshwar Nandi sir aur Soma ma'am ko thank you boina chahati hoon, jinhone mujhe pichhle 25 years se guide kiya aur meri sabse badi taqat banne. Mujhe jo support mila hai, uske liye main Tripura government, Gymnastics Federation, Sports Authority of India, GoSports Foundation, aur Meraki Sport & Entertainment ko bahot dhanyawad dena chahti hu. Aur lastly, meri family ko, jo hamesha mere sath the, mere acche aur bure dino mein. Mein bhale hi retire ho rahi hu, lekin gymnastics se mera connection kabhi nahi tootega. Main chahati hoon ki main iss sport ko kuch wapas de sakoon-shayad mentor, coach, mere jaise aur baaki ladkiyon ko support karke. Once again, thank you, everyone, for being a part of my journey. With love, Dipa," she concluded.

Dipa scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships.

With an impressive total score of 13.566 in the women's vault final, Dipa took home a historic gold medal while South Korea's Kim Son Hyang secured silver and her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal bagged the bronze.

The return of Dipa and her coach marks a moment of celebration and inspiration for aspiring athletes throughout India, as her success story continues to motivate the next generation of gymnasts.

