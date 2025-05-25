'Great honour and a big responsibility': Gill on his appointment as India's Test captain

New Delhi, May 25 India's newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill said that the opportunity to lead the country in the red-ball format is a great honour and a big responsibility.

“As a young kid, when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India. Not just play for India, but play Test cricket for India for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and like you said, it’s a big responsibility," Gill said in a short clip shared by the BCCI on social media accounts.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, and he now takes up the leadership role after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format earlier this month. In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.1, with five centuries and seven fifties against his name.

"We discussed every option that's there, over the last year or so, we've looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there's been improvement.”

“We're hopeful he's the guy. He's a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don't pick captains for one tour or two tours. We've seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it's going to be as tough as it gets," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Gill’s elevation as captain.

Gill’s previous leadership experiences in the Indian team included a 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe last year and the white-ball vice-captain of the 2025 Champions Trophy-winning side in Dubai.

The 25-year-old is currently leading Gujarat Titans who are on top of the IPL 2025 points table and are set to feature in the playoffs. His GT teammates and coaching staff members have lauded Gill for his proactiveness, calmness and tactical nous.

In the squad, Karun Nair returns to the Test team after seven years, while Arshdeep Singh and B Sai Sudharsan get their maiden Test call-ups.

There’s no place for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who Agarkar said is not fully fit to handle the rigours of playing Test cricket.

