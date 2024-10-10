Greek footballer George Baldock found dead in his swimming pool

Athens, Oct 10 England-born Greece international and former Sheffield United defender George Baldock was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Glyfada, southern Athens.

The 31-year-old's wife, who lives in England with their child, had been looking for him for hours since noon on Wednesday without being able to find him. He called the owner of the house where Baldock was staying in Glyfada to go and see what had happened, the latter finding him unconscious," Athens New Agency reports.

The owner called the ambulance, which arrived at the house at 22:38 with the doctor of the mobile unit certifying his death. The investigation has been undertaken by the Southeast Attica Security Directorate, with the first information from the police stating that no injuries were found on Baldock's body, however, the exact cause of his death will be determined by the autopsy.

Greece play England in the Nations League on Thursday and national team players will compete in the match against England wearing black armbands, while next Sunday, in the home game against Ireland, a minute's silence will be observed in memory of the deceased footballer.

Baldock had made four appearances for Greek Super League club Panathinaikos. He had joined the Greek club in the summer after seven years with Sheffield United.

"The Panathinaikos family mourns the untimely death of our club's footballer, George Baldock, who passed away at the age of 31. KAE Panathinaikos AKTOR expresses its pain and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," Greek club Panathinaikos said in a statement.

The Greek Super League said: "The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

His former club Sheffield United said, "Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

He was capped 12 times by Greece after making his debut in 2022.

The Greek Football Federation said in a statement, "With deep sadness and pain, the National Team and the Hellenic Football Federation say goodbye to George Baldock. There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the untimely death of one of our young people. The moment calls for silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family. Goodbye…"

Social media has been flooded with condolences for the Greek defender.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire posted a picture of Baldock with a broken heart emoji and the letters RIP.

Former Sheffield United team-mate Dean Henderson posted "RIP Blades legend" on X along with a picture of the two.

England Football have also mourned the loss of the former Premier League defednder, "We're extremely saddened by the passing of George Baldock. George was close to many of our players, and represented Greece – our opponents on Thursday night. We're thinking of George's family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time."

The English Football League said , "The EFL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Baldock, a player who made a lasting impact with spells across the league at Sheffield United, Oxford United, Northampton Town and MK Dons. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues."

