Grimsby Town fined for fielding ineligible player in historic win over Man Utd

New Delhi, Sep 2 Grimsby Town have been fined 20,000 pounds, of which half will be suspended, for fielding an ineligible player in their historic win over Manchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The League Two side brought on midfielder Clarke Oduor, who had joined on loan the day before from Bradford City, as a substitute but later realised he had been registered one minute and 59 seconds after the 12:00 BST deadline to register new players.

“The EFL Board, acting as the Management Committee of the Carabao Cup, has today fined Grimsby Town Football Club £20,000 - of which £10,000 will be suspended until the end of Season 2025/26 - for having breached the Rules of the competition.

“The breach relates to the Club fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in a Round Two tie on 27 August 2025. Grimsby Town progressed to Round Three following a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park.

“The circumstances leading to this transgression are that Grimsby Town submitted the registration of Clarke Oduor at 12:01 pm on the day before the fixture i.e. shortly after the 12:00 pm deadline required in accordance with the 2025/26 competition rules,” read the statement by EFL.

United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties, despite rallying from two goals down to tie the game inside 90 minutes. Oduor was the only Grimsby Town player who failed to convert his spot kick in the 12-11 victory.

As per the statement, Grimsby Club self-reported the breach upon discovery the day after the fixture had been completed.

EFL further noted the Club’s non-compliance was not deliberate with no intention to deceive or mislead. The Club has since implemented several actions to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

The Club will be liable for the suspended sum of 10,000 Pounds, if they were to again field an ineligible player in any League Competition between now and the end of Season 2025/26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor