Guardians in uniform, warriors on playfield: Meet security/police forces personnel at Kho Kho Senior National

New Delhi [India], January 14 : From the icy heights of our borders to the bustling streets of the cities, our security forces stand as the nation's shield, disciplined, courageous and ever vigilant. The same spirit of commitment and sacrifice is evident on the playfield at the 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship in Kazipet, Telangana, according to a release.

At the 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship, a combined Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) team (in both men and women category) comprising personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) competed, and also men's and women's teams of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), with players drawn from nine state police forces - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, also participated.

Twenty-six-year-old Damor Reetaben, a Constable with the ITBP, shared that during her high-altitude posting in Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh, where the terrain is not conducive to playing Kho Kho, she still never gave up on her commitment to the sport. "When I was posted to Haldwani, Uttarakhand, I resumed my practice. Later, I was called to Alwar, Rajasthan, where the team was finalised. Kho Kho is a passion that runs through my veins," said Reetaben.

Her colleague and contemporary, Anjali Devi, also a 26-year-old ITBP Constable who hails from Haryana, said she has been playing Kho Kho since her school days and pursued it even more earnestly after joining the force.

"My training was completed on August 10, 2022. When the team was being formed, I expressed my interest as I have always been naturally inclined towards the game. I have played in the Senior Nationals held in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in 2017," said Anjali.

Twenty-three-year-old Aditya Mohod, a Constable with the Maharashtra Police posted in Amravati district, said sports run in his family. "We are four brothers and all of us play Kho Kho. This is my third Senior National Championship. I secured my job through the Kho Kho sports quota and I am as dedicated to sports as I am to my police duty," he said.

Similarly, 24-year-old Siddu Naik, a Constable with the Telangana Police, said he has been playing Kho Kho for the past 12 years and has participated in the School Games Nationals five times. "It is a proud moment for me to play at the Senior Nationals. I want to make the Telangana Police, my state and my nation proud through my game," he said.

"Kho Kho is not just a sport, it's a reflection of our nation's values, dedication, unity, resilience and service. We're proud to see our security forces personnel showcasing their skills on the playfield, embodying the same spirit that serves our nation. This championship is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion for the game", said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

The championship, which started on January 11, is being played in a league-cum-knockout format, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled for January 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor