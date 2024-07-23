Guardiola confirms De Bruyne 'is not leaving' amidst Al-Ittihad speculations

Chapel Hill (USA), July 23 After days of speculation and false reports that claimed Kevin De Bruyne may be on his way out of Manchester City and close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that their star midfielder is not going to be leaving this transfer window.

"Kevin isn't leaving, If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that. Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don't rule it out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85,90 per cent chance we will have the same squad," said Guardiola told reporters.

De Bruyne has often been hailed as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. The Belgian joined the Cityzens in 2015 and went on to completely dominate the English League.

Over the course of the past nine seasons, he has scored 68 goals and provided 114 assists making him the second highest assist provider in Premier League history only behind Ryan Giggs (162).

"Ifeel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide," added Guardiola.

Manchester City are currently on their USA pre season tour and will play against Scottish side Celtic on Wednesday. They will then turn their attention to AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea who they face in the build up to the new season.

Guardiola also admitted he is a huge admirer of talented midfielder James McAtee, who rejoined the team after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United.

"I am curious to see Macca (James McAtee) especially after coming back from Sheffield United. We have a high opinion of him. I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets. I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special. I know him well and know his potential - he has to play good for himself and the team," said the Spaniard.

