Guardiola praises Nadal, Federer and Djokovic as 'three geniuses' of tennis

New Delhi, Oct 19 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his deep admiration for tennis legends Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, referring to them as the "three geniuses" of the sport.

As Nadal, 38, prepares for retirement following next month’s Davis Cup finals, Guardiola took a moment to reflect on the trio's dominance, which has defined men's tennis for the past two decades. Together, they have claimed a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles, with Nadal securing 22 of those, including an unmatched 14 French Open victories.

Nadal's farewell clash with Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam will mark the end of an iconic rivalry, and Guardiola admitted feeling "a little bit sad" at the news of Nadal’s impending retirement. Despite the sadness, the Premier League-winning coach acknowledged the remarkable influence Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have had on tennis and beyond.

"I admire their consistency, their mental strength, and how they never gave up, even when facing setbacks," Guardiola told Sky Sports' One on One series and podcast.

"They are three geniuses, and I’ve tried to learn a lot from their body language and how they handle difficult moments. Their talent, skill, and resilience are what made them great, and all three will be missed. Though Djokovic continues to compete, their era is something special."

Guardiola, who has had his share of high-pressure rivalries in football, including battles with Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Jurgen Klopp, drew parallels between the tennis greats and his own experiences.

He admired how these players overcame adversity, watching how they reacted under pressure and used losses as motivation for future success.

As the last manager standing from a generation of football coaching giants, Guardiola also reflected on his own longevity in a job where success is the only measure of survival. "When you're here for nine years, you become the oldest," he said. "But in this profession, you have to win. It's the only way to keep your job."

