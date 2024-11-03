Guehi's late equaliser helps Palace to extend Wolves' winless run

London, Nov 3 Set-piece goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guéhi saw Crystal Palace secure an entertaining 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Trevoh Chalobah put Palace ahead on the hour mark, only for his error to allow Jorgen Strand Larsen in for a 67th-minute equaliser.

Joao Gomes then put Wolves ahead five minutes later, but they were denied a vital win by Palace skipper Marc Guehi.

He was alive to convert at the back post after Daniel Munoz had flicked on a corner. The draw keeps Palace four points clear of Wolves in 17th.

Gary O’Neil’s side go bottom after Southampton recorded their first win of 2024/25 against Everton earlier in the day, ahead of a huge match between the division’s bottom two clubs next week.

Craig Dawson made a brilliant block to keep out Will Hughes’ shot six minutes in, before Jean-Philippe Mateta had a glorious opportunity to put Palace ahead. He had the goal at his mercy after Chalobah had fluffed his lines, but his close-range volley struck his teammate, Premier league reports.

Dean Henderson then denied Pablo Sarabia twice either side of half-time, diving at the Spaniard’s feet and later taking his shot in the face after good work from Matheus Cunha.

But Palace hit the front on the hour mark when Strand Larsen headed Hughes’ cross away from his goalkeeper Jose Sa, allowing Chalobah to drill into an unguarded net from an angle.

However, after Ismaila Sarr then squandered two golden chances to extend Palace’s lead, Chalobah missed Santiago Bueno’s searching pass, allowing Cunha to advance and square for Strand Larsen to finish.

Wolves completed the turnaround after five further minutes as substitute Goncalo Guedes teed up Gomes to find the bottom-right corner. But there was to be a twist in the tale.

Munoz took advantage of some static set-piece defending to flick a corner through to Guehi, who tapped into an empty net, and things almost got better for Palace in stoppage time, only for Mateta to see a close-range finish chalked off for a foul on Sa.

