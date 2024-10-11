Guenther Steiner criticises FIA’s handling of Verstappen's swearing Incident

New Delhi, Oct 11 Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen had been reprimanded by the FIA for using inappropriate language ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Former Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner has spoken out against the FIA, claiming they were in the wrong and did not have to make a "big story" out of it.

"The best way [to handle it] would have been not to make a big story of it. Sit down with the drivers, they have a meeting every weekend, and say: 'Hey, guys, can you tone it down a little bit? We are the FIA, we don't really like this.'

"But don't say: 'If you do, you get a fine, a penalty, whatever.' Because you know these guys, they've got an ego as well. And they say: 'I don't want to do that.' And then what do you create? All this controversy - for nothing," Steiner said to BBC.

The Red Bull driver was summoned by the stewards for his remarks, which were deemed "coarse" and "rude" after he swore while referencing his car's performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season.

"When you swear at somebody, that's a different story. But swearing at somebody in the race, I understand because you're doing 350km/h and somebody cuts you off, you're not saying: 'Hello, buddy, you shouldn't be doing this'," he added.

After reviewing the transcript and hearing from both Verstappen and Red Bull representatives, the stewards determined that the language was unsuitable for broadcast. The FIA emphasised that public statements from World Championship participants must adhere to generally accepted standards.

Verstappen, three time reigning world champion, said after the Singapore Grand Prix that his punishment for swearing in a news conference could speed up his exit from Formula 1.

