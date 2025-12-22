Gujarat: Ahmedabad Polo tournament from Jan 2, to revive game’s heritage

Ahmedabad, Dec 22 Gujarat Polo Club is set to organise the Ahmedabad Polo Tournament from January 2 to 4, marking a significant effort towards the revival of the game and positioning it as a marquee annual sporting event of the state.

The premier competition will see six top-tier teams in action, including a team from the Jindal Group, the Adani Group and two women’s teams. Designed as a celebration of sport, culture and heritage, the event aims to offer an immersive experience that extends beyond the matches, with heritage installations, equine exhibitions, family-friendly spectator zones, and engagement opportunities for young enthusiasts.

The Polo Tournament will open with a grand ceremonial parade, featuring all six polo teams on horseback, carrying illuminated sponsor and team flags, setting the tone for the three-day event.

The opening ceremony will also feature a performance by a group of 80 dancers along with the Warrior Squad, which has appeared on the international reality show America’s Got Talent.

The tournament trophy will be unveiled by actor and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar.

Entertainment highlights will continue across all three days. The second day will feature Bollywood dance performances and gravity-defying stunts by renowned acrobatic dance crew V Unbeatable. The third day will include dance performances followed by a Mallakhamba demonstration, culminating in a colourful finale featuring a Tron act.

Musical performances will accompany the matches across all three days, followed by curated fireworks displays that enhance the festive atmosphere while maintaining the event’s refined tone.

Arpan Gupta, Promoter of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament aims to honour India’s deep connection with polo and shape its future. Polo carries a regal legacy in the country, and Gujarat deserves to experience it firsthand. Our objective is to build not just a tournament, but a long-term cultural and sporting milestone for the region.”

Sanjay Paladia, Promoter of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “Polo is a tradition that deserves not only to be remembered but to be lived. The broader vision behind the tournament is to elevate polo in Gujarat and Western India to national prominence. Ahmedabad’s sporting culture, infrastructure, and growing equestrian community make it a natural home for this tournament. We want to revive the heritage of polo while creating a modern, world-class experience.”

The closing ceremony will feature synchronised fireworks, laser displays, and light choreography, followed by an awards presentation. Winners and standout performers will be felicitated on a specially designed stage reflecting the prestige and tradition of the sport.

The polo tournament, powered by the Adani Group, aims to revive the “king of games” in Gujarat and establish an annual sporting tradition that bridges heritage, culture, and sport.

