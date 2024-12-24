Gujarat Giants coaches Klinger, Tambe visit Adani Sportsline Cricket Academy

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 The head coach of Gujarat Giants, Michael Klinger, and bowling coach Pravin Tambe visited Adani Sportsline Cricket Academy at Shantigram recently. It was their first visit to the academy and the coaches spent a few hours interacting with young cricketers and watching them in action.

Currently, more than 100 athletes, between 6 and 21 years, are being trained at the academy.

“The facilities at Adani Sportsline academies are truly exceptional. The dedication to nurture young talent is evident in every aspect -- from the meticulously maintained facilities to the advanced training equipment. It was a delightful experience to interact with young cricketers and athletes who will be coming through the ranks, hopefully representing the Gujarat Giants and maybe, even India one day,” Australian coach Klinger said.

Echoing his sentiment, Tambe, who joined the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants team recently, said, “Adani Sportsline has truly set a benchmark with its academies. The infrastructure and facilities here provide an ideal environment for athletes to grow and excel. It is inspiring to see the level of detail, hard work, and passion that has gone into creating these centres of excellence.”

The visit was a unique opportunity for young cricketers to meet the coaches. "This has been a great experience for the children at the academy. They got a chance to interact with these great coaches who have so much experience across the globe. They have a wealth of knowledge, and their insights will help the children learn and improve,” said a parent.

The cricket academy at Shantigram is run by Adani Sportsline, which has two other training centres in Ahmedabad. Over the years, these facilities have emerged as strong training grounds for young athletes in diverse sporting disciplines. The academies are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure where athletes get an opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of experienced professionals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor