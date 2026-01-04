Gujarat govt extends Rs 14 Lakh CSR support to para-athlete Gagdas Parmar for prosthetic legs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : Para-athlete Gagdas Parmar has received significant support from the Gujarat government to advance his sporting career. Gagdas, who lost both his legs in a tragic electric shock accident in 2017, was provided financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, following instructions from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

With the government support, Gagdas, a native of Jetda village in the Vav-Tharad region of Banaskantha district, has been fitted with state-of-the-art high-speed prosthetic legs.

After receiving the prosthetics, Gagdas met CM Bhupendra Patel and expressed his gratitude, saying that his dream is to compete in the Olympics. Gagdas also noted his poor financial condition, saying that in order for him to continue sports, his father had to do labour, making the government assistance all the more helpful.

"I got sponsorship of Rs 14 lakh with which I have now got these prosthetic legs. And now I am preparing for future competitions. My dream is to compete in the Olympics. My financial condition was not good. In order for me to continue sports, my father does labour. I am grateful to the government for helping me get these prosthetic legs. I am really grateful," Gagdas said.

Gagdas' father, Thanabhai Jagtabhai Parmar, also expressed his gratitude to the government for the assistance provided to his son, saying, "He got to meet the CM and he talked to him. The Chief Minister said that you have won eight medals and if you work hard, we will support you. Our condition was not to buy these legs, which were worth Rs 14 lakhs. I am grateful to the Chief Minister for his help."

Gagdas is currently undergoing regular training and preparing for the 100m and 200m sprint events, aiming to deliver strong performances at national and international events.

Rahul Parmar, Gagdas' Consultant Prosthetist and Orthotist, said, "In order that he can start normal running, training is underway. We have started practice for 100m and 200m races. So all the activities are focused on that at the moment."

