Gujarat Open 2024: Young guns Saarthak Chhibber, Varun Chopra accompanied by seasoned pros Mani Ram, Angad Cheema in joint first round lead

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6 : Young guns Saarthak Chhibber of Delhi and US-based Varun Chopra were accompanied by seasoned professionals Mani Ram of Karnal and Chandigarh's Angad Cheema at the top of the leaderboard at three-under 33 after round one of the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2024, played at the Glade One Golf Resort and Club in Ahmedabad.

Ten players were bunched in tied fifth with scores of two-under 34 including PGTI Ranking leader Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru. Rookie Shaurya Bhattacharya, the only player to make an eagle in round one, was also placed tied fifth.

The first two rounds of the event comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds is 36.

While Mani Ram and Angad Cheema produced bogey-free rounds, Saarthak Chhibber and Varun Chopra fired four birdies and a bogey each on day one.

The 41-year-old Mani Ram landed his wedges within five feet for two of his birdies and made a 15-feet conversion on the third.

Mani Ram said, "I've been in great hitting form so far this season and that has reflected in my good finishes in the first two events which included a top-10. I maintained that form today."

Angad Cheema's three birdies featured two conversions from nine to 10 feet and a short conversion as well.

Angad said, "It's important to get your round going early on when you're playing just nine holes in a round. That's what I managed to do today. At this course, one requires great precision within a range of 150 yards and there's a premium on hitting the fairways too as the rough is quite challenging this time."

Varun Chopra's first two birdies were a result of his putter being on fire as he sank it from 50 feet on the third and from 20 feet on the fourth. Varun then added two more birdies and a bogey.

Among the prominent names in the field, Rashid Khan (36) was tied 25th, Aman Raj (37) was tied 47th and Manu Gandas (39) was tied 82nd.

