Gujarat shines at 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025; organised in Bihar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 19 : Champions are never made overnight; rather, they are shaped through years of dedication, discipline, and strong support. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has been consistently working to discover and nurture sporting talent from every corner of India.

Through a range of schemes and initiatives, young athletes are being inspired to pursue excellence on the global stage. One such significant initiative is Khelo India, which aims to strengthen the sports culture at the grassroots level and establish India's identity in the international sports arena. As part of this initiative, in the recently held Khelo India Youth Games, Gujarat athletes delivered remarkable performances, showcasing the state's sporting excellence by securing 13 medals across different events, as per a Gujarat CMO release.

-107 Gujarat Players Shine at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

The 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025 were organised by the Sports Authority of India in Bihar from May 4 to May 15 as part of the Khelo India initiative. The event saw under-18 athletes compete in 28 sports disciplines. 107 players from Gujarat participated in 17 individual and team games, including Volleyball, Judo, Archery, Swimming, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Mallakhamb, Tennis, Athletics, Thang-Ta, Yoga, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Fencing, Cycling, and Shooting.

Gujarat's athletes performed admirably, securing a total of 13 medals for the state. The haul included 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals in Judo; 1 silver in Yogasan; 1 silver and 2 bronze in Fencing; and 1 bronze each in Swimming, Volleyball, and Wrestling.

India Aims to Host the 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

Addressing the inauguration of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This platform will play a vital role in nurturing the finest talent among athletes. The government remains committed to modernising sports infrastructure nationwide and has increased the sports budget more than threefold over the past decade. India is also actively pursuing the goal of hosting the Olympics in 2036. To cultivate exceptional sportspersons, sports have been integrated into mainstream education under the new National Education Policy."

Gujarat's Sports Budget Surpasses Rs 487.95 Crore in 2024

Over the past two decades, the Gujarat government has developed world-class infrastructure to nurture a thriving sports culture. The sports budget has grown significantly from just Rs2.5 crore before 2002 to more than Rs 487.95 crore in 2024. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state launched the Sports Policy 2022-2027 to strengthen the sports ecosystem further.

This policy is developed to position Gujarat as a leader in sports and increase opportunities for talented athletes to achieve their goals. It is also worth mentioning that India has joined the bid to host the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2030, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. To facilitate this, a state-of-the-art sports village is being developed in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

