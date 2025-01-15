Gujarat Titans kick off second season of 'Junior Titans’

Ahmedabad, Jan 15 Following the resounding success of its inaugural season, Gujarat Titans have announced the second season of 'Junior Titans', its unique initiative dedicated to nurturing a passion for outdoor sports among children under 14.

‘Junior Titans,’ embodying the ethos of ‘Let’s Sport Out’ will rekindle the excitement of outdoor activities for young children, giving them exposure to various sports and making it a delightful experience for them. Junior Titans events will be held in five key cities of Gujarat --Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, and Palanpur.

La Liga, the top tier of the Spanish football league, continues their association for the second season of the program, undertaking the football workshops at these events. This season will see La Liga's expert technical coaches offering young talents a chance to learn from the best in the field. This collaboration will provide the participating children with invaluable insights and expand their sporting horizons.

The second season also sees one of Japan's most loved brands, Pokemon, collaborating with Junior Titans, giving children a chance to meet their beloved Pokemon characters and participate in exciting activities at the venues, and take home amazing merchandise.

Kicking off on January 18 in Junagadh, each city will host a one-day community sports event designed to celebrate the joy of outdoor play and sportsmanship. The events will feature a variety of engaging activities, including cricket and football challenges, quizzes, and a walk through the history of Gujarat Titans.

This edition, 'Junior Titans' will include participation from around 25 schools in each city, including 10 private schools and five government schools. In addition to the schools, five NGOs will participate, ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment for all young athletes. With an expected turnout of around 900 participants in each city, the program promises to be a grand celebration of sports and community spirit.

The first edition had seen successful events across five cities in Gujarat from Vadodara to Bhuj and Surat to Rajkot with the enthusiastic participation of over 5000 children from 117 schools.

"With the second edition of Junior Titans, we are excited to continue our mission of inspiring young children across Gujarat. This initiative not only promotes a love for sports but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and personal growth,” said Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO - Gujarat Titans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor