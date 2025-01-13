Gujarat Titans kickstart preparations for IPL 2025 with camp in Surat

Surat, Jan 13 The 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a training camp in Surat on Monday, getting together some key players for early preparations.

Players Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror and Arshad Khan have joined the camp along with the coaches and support staff.

Gujarat Titans built a strong 25-member squad in the mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year, with the acquisition of top players including South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England's Jos Buttler, one of India’s leading fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

India opener Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu, Rahul Tewatia of Haryana, and Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu were the retained players of Gujarat Titans.

The Gujarat Titans had finished eighth among 10 teams in the last edition of the IPL after losing Hardik Pandya, their captain of the first two seasons, to Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians incidentally ended at the bottom of the points table.

Coached by Ashish Nehra and captained by Shubman Gill, the franchise owned by CVC Capital Partners, finished with 12 points from 14 matches, winning five matches and losing seven losses with two no results.

Gujrat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohmmad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor