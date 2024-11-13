Gujarat Titans rope in Parthiv Patel as assistant and batting coach ahead of IPL 2025

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel has been appointed as the new assistant and batting coach of Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"The Gujarat Titans are pleased to announce the appointment of Parthiv Patel as their new Assistant and Batting Coach. With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team," read a statement from the franchise.

Parthiv’s journey in the IPL began in 2008, when he made his debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the years, he has evolved into one of the league's most seasoned players, featuring in 139 matches and amassing 2,848 runs at an average of 22.60. His consistency with the bat includes 13 half-centuries, with a top score of 81 runs, alongside an impressive tally of 365 fours and 49 sixes.

Parthiv has also played for multiple IPL teams including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is also a two-time IPL champion, having won titles with CSK and MI.

Beyond his playing career, Parthiv has served as a talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons. He also took the role of batting coach for the Mumbai Emirates in 2023.

Parthiv has featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India. In domestic cricket, he featured in 194 first-class matches for Gujarat, scoring 11240 runs.

