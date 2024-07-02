'Gutted' Miller proud of SA unit after T20 World Cup final loss

New Delhi, July 2 South Africa's star batter David Miller, whose dismissal in the last over of the T20 World Cup final against India was a pivotal moment, has broken his silence about the agonizing 7-run defeat in the final of T2O World Cup 2024.

In an Instagram post, Miller expressed his deep disappointment: “I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don’t explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit.”

The final marked the first time the South African men's team had reached a World Cup final, only to face yet another heart-wrenching loss. The Proteas have a storied history of near-misses in ICC tournaments, having reached seven semifinals without clinching a title. Miller himself has experienced this heartbreak before, being part of the team that lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinal last year in India and the squad defeated by New Zealand in the 2015 semifinal.

Despite the setback, Miller remains optimistic about the future of the South African team. He acknowledged the journey’s ups and downs and commended his teammates for their resilience. “This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar,” he wrote.

South Africa was chasing a target of 177 in the final and were favorites to win at one stage. However, the Indian bowlers mounted a late comeback to tilt the game in their favor. Miller, who was batting on 21 runs in the last over, was caught at mid-off by Suryakumar Yadav – a stunning effort at the boundary that turned the tide decisively towards India.

The Proteas had looked poised for victory until Miller's dismissal, which proved to be the turning point. His departure dashed South Africa's hopes, as the team fell short of the target, extending their wait for a maiden World Cup triumph.

