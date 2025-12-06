Guwahati Masters: Sanskar and Mithun set up all-India title clash, Tanvi in women's singles final

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6 : Sanskar Saraswat and Mithun Manjunath registered straight-games semifinal victories at the Guwahati Masters on Saturday to set up an all-Indian title clash, guaranteeing a gold medal for the host nation.

Rising star Tanvi Sharma, meanwhile, stunned third seed Hina Akechi to advance to the women's singles final, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Sanskar produced a composed performance to outplay Indonesia's Dendi Triansyah 21-19, 21-19 in a match that lasted 39 minutes. Earlier, Mithun got the better of compatriot Tushar Suveer with a 22-20, 21-8 win in 42 minutes to seal his place in the final.

World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi continued her impressive run, advancing to the summit clash with a 21-18, 21-16 win over third seed Akechi of Japan in 42 minutes. The eighth-seeded Indian will now face Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei, who came from behind to defeat Ashmita Chaliha 12-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the second semifinal.

In men's doubles, top seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek cruised into the final following a straight-game win over Indonesia's Prasetya Anselmus and Ramadhan Pulung. The Indian pair clinched the match 21-16, 22-20 in 38 minutes and will now face Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing for the title.

Elsewhere, top seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde narrowly missed a place in the mixed doubles final, losing 15-21, 21-19, 17-21 against Thailand's Tanadon Punpanichi and Fungfa Korpthammakit in a 59-minute battle. In women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down to Malaysia's Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting 21-14, 21-10.

