Gvardiol and Gordon score as Newcastle Utd hold Man City to a 1-1 draw

Tyne (United Kingdom), Sep 28 Defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in a fiery encounter at St James Park here on Saturday. City took the lead in the first half through Josko Gvardiol, who finished off a well-worked move involving Jack Grealish.

However, Newcastle fought back and were awarded a penalty midway through the second half when Anthony Gordon was brought down by Ederson. Gordon stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to level the scores.

City had early attempts through Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland but there were few chances in the opening half hour despite a frenetic pace. It was Lewis who made a clever run behind the Newcastle defence from Gvardiol’s free-kick and the ball was worked to Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the box but he miscued his attempt.

A physical encounter saw Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes receive yellow cards for late tackles, but it was a touch of finesse that led to the breakthrough as Grealish, brilliantly rode a Trippier challenge before an incisive pass picked out Gvardiol who turned inside Burn and side-footed home a clever finish past Nick Pope.

Ederson brought down Gordon in the 58th minute which saw the home side get a penalty which Gordon made no mistake in scoring.

The equaliser raised the temperature inside the stadium with Kovacic, Grealish, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton all booked in the space of three minutes as the game threatened to boil over.

Despite the absence of key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, City dominated possession for much of the game. However, Newcastle's resolute defending and clinical finishing proved to be their undoing. The draw means that City's unbeaten start to the season continues, but they will be disappointed not to have taken all three points against a strong Newcastle side.

That is now two consecutive draws for Pep Guardiola’s side after they were held for a draw at the Etihad one week prior against Arsenal. Manchester City will now travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in their second UEFA Champions League Stage game.

