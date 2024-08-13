Haaland, Odegaard, Rodri, Foden, Watkins nominated for PFA men’s Player of the Year award

New Delhi, Aug 13 Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Rodri, Martin Odegaard, and Ollie Watkins have been named for the men’s Player of the Year award 2023/24 by the Player’s Football Association (PFA). Players have voted for their standout performers from the Premier League 2023/24 campaign, with nominees set to be honoured on 20 August at this year’s PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on the hunt for his second consecutive PFA Players' Player of the Year title after nomination from his peers. The Norwegian produced another standout campaign with 27 goals and the league’s golden boot.

Two-time PFA Young Player of the Year Phil Foden also features in the Top Six shortlist after a remarkable season under Pep Guardiola. The 24-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions and etched himself in the history books becoming the youngest player ever to win six Premier League titles.

Playmaker Rodri has also been nominated by the membership for his performances this season. His consistency from the middle helped pull the strings of City’s title-winning campaign.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been nominated for PFA Players' Player of the Year in two successive seasons, impressing again with eight goals and ten assists from midfield.

For the blue side of London, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has the chance to do the PFA double, with a nomination in both the Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year categories. Palmer had more goal involvements than any other player in the league with 22 goals and 11 assists.

Finally, Ollie Watkins’ performance last season helped Aston Villa to a fourth-place finish and a first-time qualification for the Champions League. 19 goals and 13 assists from the frontman secures his place in the Top Six as voted by PFA members.

PFA Player of the year nominees:

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Rodri (Manchester City) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

PFA also announced the nominees for the women’s PFA Player of the Year as players have voted for their standout performers from the WSL 2023/24 campaign.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

