Haaland scores hat-trick as Man City beat West Ham; Arsenal Brighton play out 1-1 draw

London, Sep 1 Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in a week as Manchester City won 3-1 away to West Ham.

The Norwegian opened the scoring with a 10th minute header, while Julen Lopetegui's side leveled after 19 minutes when Ruben Dias slid the ball into his own net trying to cut out a cross, but Haaland put City back ahead with a powerful shot from the right and rounded off the scoring seven minutes from time after clipping the ball over the goalkeeper, reports Xinhua.

Arsenal and Brighton's 100 percent start to the season ended as they drew 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the first game of the day.

Things looked to be going to plan for Arsenal when Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz combined for the latter to open the scoring in the 38th minute, but Mikel Arteta's side suffered a huge setback in the fourth minute of the second half when Declan Rice was sent off.

The England international was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away at a free kick and Joao Pedro made Arsenal pay when he leveled 10 minutes later.

Brighton had the best of the last half-hour, but Arsenal were able to hold on with a player less.

Aston Villa won 2-1 away to Leicester City, with Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran putting them 2-0 up before Facundo Buonanotte gave Leicester hope with just over a quarter left to play.

Bournemouth came back from 2-0 down away to Everton to take a win that leaves Sean Dyche's side reeling.

Everton looked set for three vital points as they led 2-0 thanks to Michael Keane's 50th minute volley and Dominic Calvert-Lewin clipped finish seven minutes later.

The points looked certain to stay at Goodison, but after Antoine Semenyo pulled a goal back with three minutes left, Everton got nervous.

Lewis Cook leveled in the second minute of injury time and Luis Sinisterra scored the winner for the visitors in the 96th minute to stun the home fans.

Brentford showed there is life without Ivan Toney, who is bound for Saudi Arabia, as they claimed a comfortable 3-1 win at home to Southampton, who remain without a point on their return to the top-flight.

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice and Yoane Wissa was also on target before Yukinari Sugawara's late consolation for the 'Saints'.

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1, with Chris Wood putting Forest ahead after 10 minutes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde responding almost immediately with a 12th minute goal.

