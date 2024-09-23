Haaland told Arteta to 'stay humble' after 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium

Manchester, Sep 23 Erling Haaland told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' after their thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

In the customary handshake after the match, Haaland slapped Arteta on the back as he told the Gunners boss to “stay humble, eh, stay humble”.

Arteta turned back and gave a stare to the Norwegian striker after hearing the remark but then walked away.

Gabriel Jesus overheard a comment and responded to Haaland by saying, "Come, come, why are you talking?" as Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg leaned in. Haaland reacted by pushing Jesus away, prompting Jack Grealish to step in and separate the two while Arsenal manager Arteta pulled Ben White and Jesus aside, leading them toward the Arsenal fans.

Earlier, Haaland, who had scored his 100th goal for Manchester City during the match, clashed with Arsenal defender Gabriel after John Stones scored a 98th-minute equaliser. Haaland retrieved the ball from the net and bounced it off the back of Gabriel's head before running off to celebrate with his teammates. When play resumed, Haaland charged directly at Gabriel, igniting another confrontation between the Premier League title contenders.

Following the match, Bernardo Silva appeared to mock Arsenal players for their lack of silverware and criticised their tactics. Silva accused Arsenal of using "dark arts" and wasting time after Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime, leaving them with 10-man on the field.

During the post-match scuffle, Silva taunted Arsenal by forming a '0' with his thumb and forefinger, gesturing at defender Gabriel to highlight the Gunners' lack of trophies.

In a post-match interview, Silva contrasted Manchester City's rivalry with Arsenal to their rivalry with Liverpool, noting that Liverpool had already won the Premier League and Champions League while Arsenal had not.

“Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t,” Silva said.

“Liverpool always faced us face to face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry," he added.

