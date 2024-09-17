Haaland's scoring spree 'doesn’t get to our head', says Arsenal's Jorginho

London, Sep 17 Arsenal are unperturbed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's outburst in the Premier League season ahead of Sunday's clash at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has started the season on high with nine goals in four matches including two hat-tricks. The Norwegian striker has netted 99 goals from 103 appearances for City across all competitions.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho expressed confidence in his team to tackle Haaland's threat after starting their campaign with three wins and a draw. The Gunners are behind City in the standings with just two points separating them. The weekend's clash will give them a chance to topple City from the top spot.

“Erling scoring again... it is starting to make us laugh. We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League. We watch (City) as well, which is normal. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do," Jorginho said.

The midfielder lauded Arsenal's grit against Tottenham Hotspur to secure 1-0 win despite missing out on key players like captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

"You learn more about each other... everyone wants to improve and wants the best for the team. When you put the team in first place I think just good things can happen. Keep believing in what you are doing. I think we are on the right way," he said.

In the last season, Arsenal, who finished second, registered a 1-0 home win and a goalless draw in an away meeting against title holders City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor