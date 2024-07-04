'Had a memorable conversation on their experiences': PM Modi on hosting T20 World Cup champions

New Delhi, July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "memorable conversation" with India's T20 World Cup-winning squad and called it an "excellent meeting" to host the world champions at his residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad visited the residence of the PM in the morning upon their return from Barbados. PM Modi shared the pictures of his meeting with the Indian team along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on his 'X' account.

"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi wrote on 'X'.

Notably, the PM had congratulated the Men in Blue for their World Cup title over a phone call after the final last Saturday. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the pulsating blockbuster clash to lift their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.

