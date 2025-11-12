Had No Clue What I Was Doing: Jemimah on hectic schedule after WC triumph & quick WBBL turnaround

Brisbane, Nov 12 India batter Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on her hectic schedule following the team’s World Cup triumph, admitting that the whirlwind transition left her with little time to absorb the magnitude of the achievement, revealing she landed in Australia for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) midnight and was on the field at 12 noon for the match.

After Jemimah attended the felicitations of the Indian team in New Delhi and Mumbai, she had to fly to Australia for her ongoing WBBL commitments with Brisbane Heat. In her first outing for the Heat, Jemimah couldn’t do much with the bat, as she made just six runs off nine balls.

"So I landed Saturday night at 11:30pm, reached my accommodation at 12:30am, only got sleep at 3 am and next morning I was playing I think at 12:10 in the afternoon. So I had no clue what I was doing, but today, well settled in," said Jemimah in a video posted on Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) social media accounts.

Jemimah further admitted that the emotions of winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup are yet to fully sink in, saying that she’s basking in the surreal feeling of lifting the trophy after years of dreaming about the moment.

Jemimah made 292 runs in eight games of India’s victorious campaign at an average of 58.4 – with her unbeaten 127 leading the side to a record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai being a standout knock.

Like we always thought of winning the World Cup. We always thought, okay when I will win the World Cup, I will feel this, I'll feel that. But when that moment came, I was like, Jemi, come on, feel it, you won the World Cup, feel something and that was so strange because I never ever thought that I would feel that way. I was really happy, but it was still not sinking in. I think it will take some time to sink in,” she added.

