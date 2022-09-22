Haile Gebrselassie named International Event Ambassador of Delhi Half Marathon 2022

Haile Gebrselassie, one of the greatest distance runners in history, will be the International Event Ambassador at next month's Delhi Half Marathon 2022, race promoters Procam International announced on Thursday.

The Ethiopian won the 10,000 m gold in successive Olympics (1996 & 2000) and eight World Championships Indoor and Outdoor track titles from the 1,500 m to the 10,000 m in a storied career.Gebrselassie also won the World Half Marathon Championships in 2001 and nine major marathons, including the Berlin Marathon four times in succession. In 2008, he took the Berlin Marathon in a then world record time of 2:03.59 at age 35.There are few things more inspiring and joyful than seeing a city run together. When we run together, we stay together, we win together," said Gebrselassie, affectionately known as King Haile.

"Running and the community are the two things that are most important to me, and an event like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings them together in a unique way. The enthusiasm of the host city inspires something special in everyone involved in making this beautiful event possible. I'm going to be cheering all the runners as we celebrate the different hues of Delhi. See you at the start line!" he added.

King Haile's incredible career achievements include an astonishing 27 world records across distances, making him arguably the greatest distance runner of all time.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said, "The Vedanta Family is thrilled to welcome renowned Olympic champion Haile Gebrselassie to the 2022 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. His early struggle of running 10 km each way to attend school is exemplary of determination and perseverance. With his fascinating track record, I am sure his participation will motivate thousands more to take to the track and run for a cause that will help in realizing our goal of pledging 1 million meals to those in need- Together we can make it happen."

"We are thrilled to have Gebrselassie as the International Event Ambassador, and who better than a legend to inspire the runners! Gebrselassie was a trailblazer who made the impossible possible," said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International. "Transformation and aspiration are at the heart of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which has motivated thousands across Delhi and India to take up a healthy lifestyle," he added.

The world's prestigious Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, will be held on Sunday, October 16. Uganda's Half Marathon World Record holder Jacob Kiplimo will headline a top-class field for the 17th edition.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022 will have both physical and virtual races. The physical race categories are the half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (5 km), Senior Citizens' Run (3 km), and the Champions with Disability Run (3 km).

Registrations for all physical categories will remain open at vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in until 11:59 p.m. on October 4, or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

The virtual run allows participants from anywhere in the world to run as one with the event, via the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app. Registrations for the virtual run at vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in will stay open until 11:59 p.m. on October 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

