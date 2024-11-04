Hamilton admits frustration with Mercedes W15 says, 'I could happily take a holiday'

New Delhi, Nov 4 After a disappointing Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton admitted he’d prefer to "take a holiday" rather than finish the season in his struggling Mercedes W15.

The seven-time world champion endured one of his most challenging weekends, securing just one point after a tenth-place finish, while teammate George Russell nearly fought for a win before a questionable pit stop cost him the lead. Despite the results, Hamilton found solace in a cherished pre-race experience, driving one of his hero Ayrton Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/5B—a moment Hamilton called "the greatest honor" of his career.

Reflecting on the race at Interlagos, Hamilton didn’t hold back his frustration with the car’s performance. “We were just slow,” he told Sky Sports F1. “The car was really, really tough. The team could have won also today, so at least one car was behaving a lot better.”

Known for his typically optimistic mindset, Hamilton’s remarks after the race were unusually candid and reflective of his season’s struggles with the W15. He continued, explaining the car’s problems: “It's like a plank of wood. It’s like, no suspension. It's bouncing on the tyres everywhere and you can't get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride, I think the worst ride that we've definitely ever had, particularly through corners.”

With just three races left before he leaves Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton’s words reveal his impatience with the W15’s limitations. “I could happily go and take a holiday,” he added.

Hamilton is now gearing up for his final races with the Silver Arrows, in what will likely be a bittersweet farewell after 12 seasons and six world championships with the team.

Yet, in a weekend marked by disappointment, Hamilton still found a silver lining when he was invited to drive Ayrton Senna's 1990 McLaren MP4/5B around the Interlagos circuit. Hamilton, who has a deep connection to Brazil and was made an honorary citizen in 2022, described the experience as “very, very emotional.” The significance of driving Senna’s car—a vehicle he had idolized watching as a child—was not lost on Hamilton. "I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching [Ayrton] race here as a kid," he said to F1 TV. "Hearing that sound… watching him drive here, winning that race—I just couldn’t believe that I just had that chance to do that, and it was really the greatest honour of my career."

Hamilton, visibly moved, was met with a resounding ovation from the Brazilian crowd, many of whom had waited in the rain for hours to see him drive. “To do it here in front of this beautiful crowd here in Brazil, who stood out in the rain all day yesterday, and then have been here since 4am or 3am this morning. A very, very special day,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor