Hansi Flick hopeful of Ilkay Gundogan's stay at Barcelona amid transfer rumours

Valencia, Aug 18 Barcelona's new boss Hansi Flick is hopeful of Ilkay Gundogan's stay this season amid the transfer rumours linked the midfielder with a move away from the La Liga club.

The 33-year-old German is in the final year of his contract at Camp Nou after joining the side in 2023 from the Premier League winner club Manchester City. As per Spanish media reports, he might leave after the signing of midfielder Dani Olmo.

Gundogan missed Barcelona's season opener against Valencia on Saturday due to a minor injury and joined Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, and Ansu Fati on the injury list, while Fermin Lopez has yet to return from his break after competing with Spain in the European Championship and Olympic Games this summer.

"(Gundogan) hurt his eyebrow on Monday and that's why he's staying at home," Flick told reporters after the game.

"I appreciate what kind of player he is and what he is like as a person. I've talked to him a lot, but it's something between me and him, we have a good relationship. I know him well. I have the feeling that he will stay," he added.

Barcelona beat Valencia 2-1 as Robert Lewandowski scored twice. He scored from close range on the stroke of halftime and then netted a penalty four minutes into the second half to give Flick a winning start as Barca coach.

Valencia took the lead in the 44th minute of an even first half when Hugo Duro headed Diego Lopez's cross from the left wing.

Barcelona will now host Athletic Club next in the La Liga clash on Saturday, August 24.

