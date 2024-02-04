"Happy that people are still...," PT Usha after winning 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

New Delhi [India], February 4 : After winning the 'Lifetime Achievement' award from the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) and Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA), legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Sunday said that she was happy that people still remembered her achievements.

While speaking to the press, PT Usha said that she was not expecting to win the award.

"Actually, I was not at all expecting... I am happy that people are still remembering my achievements and they have selected me for the lifetime achievement award," PT Usha told reporters.

When asked about India's preparation before the Olympics 2024, she said that from their side the training of the players is going well.

"From our side, we are doing in a very good way, this time the preparation for the players like their kit, running kits and their physio are going well," she added.

She further added that the Indian contingent performed well in the recently concluded Asian Games because of the support from the Government of India.

"Because of the support from the Indian government, the players have done well in the Asian Games and in the future also they will support," she concluded.

On Sunday, to honour PT Usha's stellar sporting career, she was presented with a medallion, a citation and a memento at the National Sports Club of India in New Delhi.

