Harith Noah claims victory in B1 class at TransAnatolia rally, finishes overall fourth

Imzir [Turkey], September 11: Dakar rider from Petronas TVS Factory Racing Team, Harith Noah, completed the gruelling seven days of TransAnatolia Rally and came out in flying colours winning in the B1 class (bikes under 450cc), to pep-up his preparation for the Dakar Rally 2024.

“It is nice to be on the top of the podium again. I am very happy as this is the first time I am winning an international rally-raid event,” said the RedBull athlete from Turkey.

The veteran of four Dakar rallies chose TransAnatolia as preparation for the Dakar 2024 and put his Sherco TVS 450RTR on top in the B1 Motorcycles class for the single-cylinder bikes of 450cc. Representing India, Harith Noah created history becoming the fastest rider at the almighty Dakar Rally, finishing in the top 20 on his second attempt in 2021.

The TransAnatolia race started at Samsun and finished at Imzir after seven days of tough action that saw many ups and downs. With the incessant rhythm of his navigational notes of very precise Road Books, Harith Noah conquered the rally-raid, finishing fourth overall clocking a cumulative time of 17 hours, 09 minutes and 55 seconds and winning his class with confidence.

“Coming back from a wrist surgery, the goal was to finish and learn as much as possible as it was a rally raid with navigation. I was riding this bike for the first time with a new suspension setup the team had worked on. Overall, I was confident on the bike and the stages went well. I will be going to Morocco to test this bike again in the desert,” said Harith Noah, from TVS Racing, who was also supported by Stanley Tools.

On Day 5, he was 6th overall despite facing some technical problems but completed the two Special Stages and a Super Special on the Turkey Motocross GP circuit. Earlier, on Day 4, Noah had some drama in store. The small 25-km SS7 taught him some lessons. “If you ain’t focused you will lose. Yes, I lost a lot of time searching for the correct way. But in SS8 I pushed hard to make up some time which I did,” he said.

After starting on Day 1 with a lot of rain, Hairth Noah opened Stage 2, as Stage 1 was cancelled. Day 2 and 3, he made some mistakes but recovered with grit and determination to stay in the hunt for the podium. “The new suspension on the bike is really good. Blessed to be here doing what I love,” said the five-time Indian Supercross champion from Turkey after Day 1.

The Dakar 2024, the fifth edition in Saudi Arabia will be from January 5 to January 19, 2024.

