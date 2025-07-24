Harith Noah returns to rally at Baja Aragon 2025

New Delhi/Spain, July 24 Harith Noah, representing India, is set to return to competitive action at the 41st edition of Baja Aragon, scheduled from July 25 to 27 in Teruel, Spain.

One of the most demanding and historic cross‑country Baja-style rally events, Baja Aragon forms a crucial leg of the FIM Bajas World Cup and the FIA World and European Baja Cups.

Riding in the Rally GP category for the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, Noah will use the event to regain race sharpness and rebuild momentum as he prepares for the final rounds of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) later this year.

With its mix of high-speed tracks, rocky climbs, and summer heat, Baja Aragon is widely regarded as a testing ground for both man and machine. The rally features a Prologue Stage on Friday, followed by two long special stages across Saturday and Sunday, offering riders a true test of endurance and navigation.

Noah is no stranger to the challenge. He has delivered consistent performances at Baja Aragon in the past, including a seventh place finish in 2024, following a fifth place result, a year earlier.

“Baja Aragon has always been one of my favourite events, it's fast, technical, and always throws in surprises. I’m excited to be back here, and the goal is to build momentum and enjoy being back on the bike at a race I know well,” said Harith Noah ahead of the rally.

Noah’s outing comes after two consecutive injury setbacks in 2025. In January, Noah was forced to withdraw from the Dakar Rally 2025 following a wrist fracture during the Prologue. He made a return to W2RC circuit in May at the debut South African Safari Rally (W2RC Round 3), only to suffer a crash in Stage 1 (May 18) after colliding with a jackal on course, which led to swelling and loss of grip in his right hand, prompting another early withdrawal.

Initial assessments were inconclusive, but later imaging confirmed fractures, forcing Noah into another recovery phase. He has since completed his rehabilitation.

With his sights firmly set on completing the season strong, Baja Aragon offers a timely opportunity to regroup, regain rhythm, and bank crucial experience to push forward in the second half of the 2025 rally-raid season. The final two rounds of W2RC will take riders to Portugal for the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in September, before culminating with the iconic Rallye du Maroc in October.

