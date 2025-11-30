Harmanpreet Kaur joins hands as brand ambassador of Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 30 : The 10th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (VPCHM) concluded on Sunday, showcasing an extraordinary display of community spirit and determination.

Almost 15,000 runners participated in support of Vedanta's #RunForZeroHunger movement, raising 1 lakh Poshan Packs for children at Nand Ghars, the company's flagship social impact project working to ensure a nourished and healthy future for children by transforming anganwadis across India.

Supported by Vedanta and organised by AnyBody Can Run (ABCR), this year's marathon was flagged off in Jaipur by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team and International Brand Ambassador for VPCHM 2025, as per a press release.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, "The Pink City Half Marathon is not just a sporting event; it has evolved into a people's movement for a healthier India. What makes today truly special is that every step taken by every runner helps nourish a child. With over 10,000 Nand Ghars already serving children and women across 16 states, we are deeply committed to our vision of transforming all 13.7 lakh Anganwadis in the country. Our mission is to ensure that every child and every woman in India has access to nutrition, education, and opportunity."

Harmanpreet, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team and International Brand Ambassador for VPCHM 2025, added, "It is inspiring to see thousands run not only for fitness, but for a purpose that touches the lives of children at Nand Ghars across India. When sport is used as a force for good, it becomes even more powerful. I am proud to be part of the Pink City Half Marathon and support the #RunForZeroHunger movement."

The marathon featured three categories: the 21 km Half Marathon for professional athletes, the 10 km Cool Run for intermediate athletes, and the 5 km Dream Run for beginners and families. The winners also expressed their gratitude and pride upon completing the race with remarkable timings. Bablu Sisodiya (Winner - 21 km Male Category), Ujaala (Winner - 21 km Female Category), Pawan Kumar (Winner - 10 Km Male Category), Saloni (Winner - 10 Km Female Category) shared that running the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon was a truly memorable and inspiring experience. From seasoned athletes to first-time participants, every finisher crossed the line with pride, making this edition a true celebration of grit and glory.

As a lead-up to race day, mini-marathons were organised in Jaipur and Barmer. Indian sprint athlete Sufiya Sufi also lent support to #RunForZeroHunger.

This marathon reflects the power of participative sport for social change, where each runner contributes to a better tomorrow. Each participant received a finisher's medal crafted from the zinc sourced from Rajasthan's Zawar Mines, produced by Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor