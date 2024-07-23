Harmanpreet, Shafali move up in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Dubai, July 23 India batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma have moved up in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings after their recent performances in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Indian captain Harmanpreet and opener Shafali are in joint-11th position in the latest T20I rankings.

Harmanpreet’s scores of five not out against Pakistan and 66 against the United Arab Emirates have helped her gain one spot while Shafali’s scores of 40 and 37 have lifted her four positions.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani has advanced three places to a career-best fourth position after taking two wickets against Bangladesh and one against Malaysia.

India’s wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh has moved up four places to 24th, Bangladesh’s Murshida Khatun has climbed six places to 47th, Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne has advanced seven places to 51st, and Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham has jumped 10 places to 76th in the batting rankings.

Among the bowlers, Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter has risen nine places to 21st while Marufa Akter is up one place to 26th. Sri Lanka’s Udeshika Prabodhani has progressed four places to 30th, and India’s Shreyanka Patil has surged 19 places to 41st.

England captain Heather Knight, who scored a match-winning 46 not out off 31 balls in the final match of their home series against New Zealand, helping England win the series 5-0, has re-entered the top 20, gaining two spots. Her teammate, new-ball bowler Lauren Bell, has moved into the top 10 following a three-wicket haul.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr has advanced two places to 13th in the batting rankings, while her sister Jess Kerr has moved up five places to joint-42nd in the bowling rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor