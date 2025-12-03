Harman's inputs are always crucial, have been most important part of auction: Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 3 Mumbai Indians bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami highlighted the importance of maintaining continuity, making smart purchases, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s vital contributions during the auction.

MI started slowly at the auction, with Kaur seated at the table alongside the think tank. However, they managed to buy back some of their key players, including Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail, after releasing them.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Goswami gave her take on Kaur’s role in the auction, saying, “As captain, Harman’s inputs are always crucial during auction planning. At the end of the day, she leads this team and has been incredibly successful. Her inputs have been the most important part of the entire auction process.

"Our job is to support her on and off the field. Having her at the auction table was a huge advantage; her thoughts mattered deeply, and they helped us retain the core of this team.”

Shedding light on the team’s auction strategy, Goswami added, “The important thing for us was to retain our strong support group of players. That’s how we’ve won two championships in the last three years. That was the basic plan, nothing more.”

The former Indian pacer also mentioned that Kerr and Ismail’s acquisitions were key to the team, and they had not expected to bag the South African pace sensation’s services at a low price.

“Amelia Kerr was a great buy. She gives us so much, variation, volume and balance. Over the last three years, she has performed exceptionally well in the tournament, and as an all-rounder, she is very important. Along with her, Shabnim Ismail was another excellent buy.

"We didn’t expect to get Shabnim at such a low price. So, from a budget perspective, our planning worked well. It was a pleasant surprise because we thought she would go for a much higher amount.”

All teams appear settled following the WPL Mega Auction and are prepared for the upcoming season, starting January 9, 2026.

