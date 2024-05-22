Harmeet, Anderson partnership helps USA stun Bangladesh in first T20I

Prairie View (USA), May 22 Co-host United States of America caused a huge sensation ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Association Nation beating a full member Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Tuesday. Former Mumbai and India U-19 player Harmeet Singh scored an unbeaten 33 and shared a crucial partnership of 62 runs for the sixth wicket with former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (34 not out) as USA chased down the target after restricting Bangladesh to a modest total.

Electing to field first, the United States restricted Bangladesh to just 153/6 in 20 overs despite a half-century by middle-order batter Tawhid Hridoy, who scored 58 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Mahmudullah contributed a 22-ball 31 while Soumya Sarkar contributed 20 runs to the score.

Chasing a target of 154, the United States of America lost half of their team with just 94 runs as Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-41 in four overs. He along with Shoriful Islam (1-21) and Rishad Hossain (1-16) caused the damage to the USA innings.

Opener Steve Taylor contributed 28 runs off 29 balls, hitting one four and one six but skipper Monank Patel was out for 12 runs. Andries Gous struck an 18-ball 23 runs to prop up the innings before they lost a couple of close wickets with Aaron Jones (4) and Nitish Kumar (10) departing in quick succession.

But the co-hosts found their heroes in Anderson and Harmeet Singh as they raised 62 runs for the unfinished sixth-wicket partnership.

Anderson played cautiously before hitting Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah for a six each. Harmeet hammered back-to-back sixes off Mustafizur Rahman in the 17th over before hitting Shoriful Islam for a six in the 18th over and followed it up with a boundary off the last ball of the over. He sealed victory for the USA with a four off Mahmudullah off the third ball of the 19th over to seal victory.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 58, Mahmudullah 31; Steven Taylor 2-9) lost to the USA 156/5 in 19.3 overs (Corey Anderson 34 not out, Harmeet Singh 33 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 2-41) by five wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor