Harry Kane draws inspiration from Ronaldo, Messi to start fresh for England

New Delhi, Sep 7 England captain and striker Harry Kane is inspired by football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to feel motivated ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash against Ireland on Saturday.

England will start fresh under new manager Lee Carsley after losing the Euro 2024 final 2-1 against Spain.

Kane will play his 99th match for England when they lock horns against Ireland in Dublin. Ahead of the game, Kane shared the pain of not winning the major trophy but it makes him more motivated to turn that feat.

"It's tough whenever you get so close to reaching one of the pinnacles of your career and it's taken away. It makes me even more motivated. It puts the fire in the belly to try and get there. Our task is to get better," BBC Radio 5 Live quoted Kane as saying.

The striker added that he draws inspiration from modern-day greats Ronaldo and Messi and wants to continue playing football.

"I think when you look at players like (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Luka) Modric and (Lionel) Messi, all these players who are playing in their mid to late 30s, that's the inspiration for me because it shows that you can really play at a high level for a long time," he said.

"I want to play football for as long as possible and at the highest level for as long as possible. I use those players for motivation and inspiration to be able to do that. I feel I am in a really good place both mentally and physically to have another great season, hopefully, that continues for many years to come," Kane added.

Kane described the start of Carsley's interim spell in charge as "another exciting chapter in my England career". Asked if it felt like a new era, he said: "It felt a little bit strange when we first came into camp.

"The boss has his own ideas and identity. We did a lot of good things with Gareth but ultimately the new coach has fresh ideas. It's been good."

England have four uncapped players in the squad including Newcastle defender Tino Livramento, Lille's Angel Gomes, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Chelsea forward Noni Madueke.

"There are a lot of young players excited to be here and express themselves. It's great for the experienced players as well, I have been playing for nine years for England now. I still remember that excitement from the first camp," Kane said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor