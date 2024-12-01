Harry Kane out for ‘time being’ with minor muscle strain

Munich, Dec 1 Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was forced off during his side’s derby clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The club has now confirmed he will be out for ‘the time being’ with a minor muscle strain.

"Harry Kane picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring in FC Bayern's Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund yesterday. This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical unit. Bayern will therefore be without Kane, 31, for the time being," read the statement by Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. Jamie Gittens put Dortmund in front in the first half, and although Bayern were dominant, they had to wait until the closing stages for Jamal Musiala to level the scores.

Bayern were dominant at first, but with Dortmund solid at the back, gilt-edged chances were at a premium. Bayern went looking for an answer, but their attacks were largely uninspired. Borussia keeper Gregor Kobel saved a Muller header before Neuer beat Marcel Sabitzer to the ball at the other end as Bayern went into the break a goal down.

Munich levelled the scores with five minutes to go. A Sane free-kick initially hit the wall, but Olise's cross found the unmarked Musiala, who headed home.

The result meant Bayern have 30 points from 12 matches, seven clear of Frankfurt, who take on Heidenheim on Sunday. The Bavarians will be back in action on Tuesday when they entertain Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup round of 16.

“Harry says it’s not that bad. He now needs to have a scan, and then we’ll know more. It’ll be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who recover that quickly,” said head coach Vincent Kompany after the match.

