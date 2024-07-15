Harry Kane pens down emotional message following defeat to Spain in Euro 2024 final

New Delhi, July 15 England skipper Harry Kane penned down an emotional message to fans following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. The Three Lions, led by Kane, were outclassed by a resilient Spanish side in Berlin (Germany), marking England's second consecutive loss in a Euro final after their defeat to Italy in 2020.

Kane, who struggled throughout the tournament, found it difficult to make a significant impact in the final. His lackluster performance culminated in him being substituted with over 30 minutes remaining, making way for Ollie Watkins. The disappointment was palpable as Kane reflected on the heartache of falling short despite the team’s hard work and determination.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Kane expressed his pride in his team for reaching the final but lamented their inability to secure the victory they had strived for.

"Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final. Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that but as we always do we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, and be ready to fight again in an England shirt. Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and supported us to the very end!" Kane wrote.

The final itself was a tense and closely contested affair. The first half saw both teams cautiously probing for opportunities, but it was Spain who broke the deadlock early in the second half. Nico Williams scored the opener in the 47th minute, putting the Spanish side ahead. England responded through Cole Palmer, who netted a fine equaliser in the 73rd minute, reigniting hopes for the Three Lions.

However, Spain showcased their resilience and determination, securing the winner just four minutes from the end of normal time. Mikel Oyarzabal's goal dashed England’s dreams of European glory as Spain held on to clinch the title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor