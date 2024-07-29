Harry Tector fined for showing dissent during Ireland’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe

New Delhi, July 29 Harry Tector was fined 15 percent of match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Ireland’s one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Belfast.

Coming into the match with the confidence of winning their opening game 3-2 against New Zealand, India looked dominant in the first quarter, with bursts of attack by young Indian forwards but breaking the Argentine deadlock was a struggle. Meanwhile, Argentina, which had lost their previous match to Australia 0-1, looked more determined to put India under the pump right from the starting hooter.

India made a breakthrough in the 10th minute, thanks to Mandeep Singh winning a penalty corner. With Harmanpreet subbed out Sanjay led the PC attack but missed to capitalise from the dragflick. In the following minutes, Abhishek took an ambitious shot on goal but the ball hit the crossbar, missing out on an early lead narrowly.

After a goalless first quarter, India began the second quarter with back-to-back PCs in the 19th minute but Argentina goalie Santiago did well to keep India's captain from scoring. Unfortunately for India, there was no such luck when Lucas Martinez attempted a goal in the 22nd minute. Making space in the circle, beating defender Harmanpreet, Martinez was successful in finding the net despite a diving effort by Sreejesh. Though India came up with some potential moves in this quarter to equalise, the Argentine backline was resolute throughout.

India came out of the 10-minute break looking positive, however, Argentina ensured the Indian forwards had little space to move around in the striking circle. On the other hand, Argentina had several opportunities to double their lead including the PCs earned in the 37th minute but to no avail. They were even awarded a penalty stroke following a body infringement by Jarmanpreet while defending the PC but Maico Casella Schuth was way off the target. Both teams continued to trade PCs in the remaining minutes of this quarter. Argentina won back-to-back chances in the 42nd and India in the 44th minute but there was no joy for both teams as they failed to convert.

The final quarter was absolutely dramatic, yet tense for India as they were still in the hunt to find that equaliser but Argentina's defence hardly allowed any movement. India had to bank on aerial balls to move forward. The final few moments remained intense as India managed a flurry of PCs and were finally successful in making the late surge. Harmanpreet came up with a brilliant execution, and powerful drag to put the ball past Santiago who was exceptional throughout the game. He kept it high, aiming at the middle of the net to find the equaliser.

The late goal brought huge celebrations among Indian fans present in the stands and ensured they split the winning points with Argentina.

With four points in two matches, India are placed third in the Pool B standings and will next take on Ireland at 4:45 pm IST on Tuesday. Ireland have lost both their matches in the tournament so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor