Harsh Malhotra hosted Namo Run on Road Safety theme as part of Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Minister of State for Corporate Affairs & Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra hosted a Namo Run on Road Safety theme as part of Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 -East Delhi at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar on Sunday.

The Namo Run was flagged off by the Chief Guest, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi. Over 6,000 participants were present at the Namo Run. The run was organised on the theme of road safety, emphasising the importance of responsible behaviour on the roads and promoting a culture of safety and awareness.

The participants, who gathered to support the cause and make a statement about the importance of fitness, ranging from school children to senior citizens, showed great enthusiasm and energy as they took part in the run.

Malhotra stated that the Namo Run is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the youth of India, who he believes have the potential to drive the country's growth and development and would play a pivotal role in the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate for sports and fitness, emphasising the importance of physical activity in building a healthy and productive nation.

Also, Prime Minister's vision is not just about promoting sports, but about harnessing the energy and creativity of the youth to build a better future for India and the Namo Run is a testament to the government's commitment to promote sports and fitness in the country and creating a sports ecosystem that encourages participation, promotes excellence, and provides opportunities for young athletes to excel.

Malhotra stated that the Namo Run is a significant step towards promoting fitness, road safety, and community engagement and has brought together fitness enthusiasts, sports aficionados, and community leaders.

The massive turnout, with participants showing great enthusiasm and energy, promoted not only fitness and road safety but also provided a platform for people to come together and celebrate their love for sports. Further, the zeal and zest of the participants who gathered to support the cause and make a statement about the importance of fitness and responsible behaviour on the roads have motivated him to frequently host such events in future.

Delhi Chief Minister and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports were joined by prominent dignitaries, including East Delhi MLAs, who showed their support for the FIT India movement and the Namo Run.

In her address, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of fitness and road safety, urging participants to make a conscious effort to follow traffic rules and promote a healthy lifestyle. She also highlighted the government's initiatives to promote sports and fitness in the city and encouraged participants to take advantage of these programs.

Harsh Malhotra thanked the participants, dignitaries, and volunteers for their support in making the event a grand success and stated that the Namo Run reflects the impact of sports on society.

The event demonstrated that when people come together with a common goal, they can make a difference and create a positive impact. The Modi government is committed to promoting sports and fitness in the country, and events like the Namo Run will continue to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

With the success of the Namo Run, it is clear that the future of sports and fitness in India is bright, and the country is poised to produce many more champions and achievers.

