Haryana Gladiators bolster roster with key players for Legend 90 League

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 15 Haryana Gladiators have bolstered their squad following the players' draft ceremony held here ahead of the Legend 90 League, which is set to take place in February 2025. The franchise has added several key players to its roster, including Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, Manan Sharma, Abu Nechim, Imran Khan, Ishank Jaggi, and Nagendra Chaudhary.

These new additions join former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, former Australian cricketer Ben Dunk, Sri Lankan all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, bowler Pawan Suyal, and Indian players Anureet Singh and Praveen Gupta in the Haryana Gladiators lineup. The Haryana Gladiators franchise is owned by Shubh Infra, a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation.

Speaking about the players' draft, Harish Garg, Director, Shubh Infra said, "We are thrilled to welcome these talented players to the Haryana Gladiators family. The inclusion of these experienced and dynamic players enhances the balance of our squad and will make us a formidable force in the Legend 90 League."

Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, added, "With this talented lineup, we are excited about our prospects in the upcoming league. These players bring both experience and fresh energy, and we are confident that the Haryana Gladiators will perform exceptionally well."

Last month, Haryana Gladiators unveiled the logo of the team, a majestic depiction of a roaring lion symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience.

Legend 90 is a cricket tournament that unites former players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket’s finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created. The League will feature various franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.

