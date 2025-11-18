Haryana: Over 500 players turn up for Dream League of India's trials in Ganaur

Ganaur (Haryana) [India], November 18 : The Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest Tennis Ball Cricket League, successfully concluded its Ganaur trials, witnessing an enthusiastic participation of over 500 players across the junior and senior categories, as per a release from Dream League of India.

Held on November 15 and 16 at Bal Bhawan International School in the village of Badout, the trials attracted aspiring tennis ball cricketers from across Haryana, reflecting the growing popularity of tennis ball cricket.

Players aged 13-18 years (Junior category) and 18 years & above (Senior category) showcased their skills, determination, and passion, hoping to earn a spot in one of DLI's six competitive teams.

Speaking about the trials, former cricketer and founder of Dream League of India, Chetanya Nanda, said, "As someone who has played the game at the highest level, it is truly heartening to see such raw passion and discipline in Ganaur. DLI was created to give every deserving player a fair stage, and the response here reaffirms that vision," as quoted from a release by DLI.

Many players also expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, calling the Ganaur trials a memorable platform to showcase their talent.

Sharing his thoughts on the Ganaur trials, Rishabh Bhatia, founder of Dream League of India, said, "Ganaur has given us an incredible response. The passion and hunger for the game that we witnessed here is inspiring."

The Dream League of India (DLI), launched by Servotech Sports, is India's largest tennis ball cricket tournament, featuring six teams competing across two categories: juniors (13-18 years) and seniors (18 years and above).

With Sonu Sood as the League Commissioner and personalities like Saleem Merchant and Darshan Kumar associated with the initiative, DLI has rapidly emerged as a credible and aspirational platform dedicated to identifying and nurturing top talent in tennis ball cricket.

Having already conducted high-energy trials in Gurugram, Delhi, and Greater Noida, which drew thousands of participants, DLI is now gearing up to take its talent hunt to several more cities across the country, further expanding opportunities for young and ambitious players.

