Haryana Steelers, PKL leaders, stand with acid attack survivors in a moving display of solidarity

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 : The Haryana Steelers, who currently lead the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) standings, gathered at the Noida Indoor Stadium to support acid attack survivors who have triumphed over profound adversity.

The event, held at a cafe established by the Chhanv Foundation, celebrated the resilience and strength of survivors working at Sheroesa safe haven empowering these women with financial independence, skill development, and community support.

During their visit, the Steelers underscored their commitment to women's empowerment. Players engaged in heartfelt, one-on-one conversations with the survivors, who shared personal stories of resilience, aspirations, and mutual passions, including their love for kabaddi.

Vinay, the Haryana Steelers' star raider, expressed his admiration, saying, "Their strength and spirit are inspirational. Our challenges on the kabaddi court pale in comparison to theirs. Today, I've learned from them that no matter the hardship, we all have the power to overcome and live fully," as quoted in a PKL release.

Raider Shivam Anil Patare, moved by the experience, remarked, "The positive energy here is remarkable. Despite the odds, these women approach each day with resilience. They are the true champions." Sankara, another team member, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Sheroes Cafe is more than a restaurant; it's a testament to hope and strength."

A poignant moment at the event was the symbolic jersey exchange, where the Haryana Steelers presented their team jerseys to the Sheroes staff, who in return gifted the players their iconic Sheroes T-shirtsa gesture symbolising unity and respect. The team showed keen interest in the survivors' daily lives and how working at Sheroes has transformed their outlook and opportunities.

Akriti, an officer with the Chhanv Foundation, highlighted the enduring support from the sports community at Noida Stadium, noting how athletes, including local karate and volleyball players, have offered strength and encouragement to the Sheroes team.

Reflecting on the spirit of Sheroes Cafe, Akriti shared, "Our cafe is called Sheroes to honour women who, like heroes, face and conquer life's challenges. Kabaddi, often seen as a male-dominated sport, celebrates strength regardless of gender. The warm support from the Haryana Steelers has brought powerful visibility and solidarity."

This event not only reinforced ongoing support for acid attack survivors but also underscored the significance of initiatives promoting women's rights, inclusion, and equality. The Haryana Steelers continue to use their platform to champion social causes, focusing on empowering women and advocating for justice. Through shared experiences, from favourite sports to personal journeys, the Steelers and the Sheroes community bonded over mutual respect for resilience and courage, inspiring each other to pursue greatness.

