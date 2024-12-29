Haryana Steelers win first-ever PKL title after defeating Patna Pirates in final

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : The Haryana Steelers, who finished top of the table in the league stage during PKL Season 11, produced an outstanding display on the mat on Sunday after they defeated the Patna Pirates in Pune.

With the Show Stopper Shadloui in full flow, the Haryana Steelers won the final with a scoreline of 32-23. For the Haryana Steelers, the champions, Shivam Patare scored 9 points, Mohammadreza Shadloui bagged 7 and Vinay added 6 more to the cause. The champions were awarded INR 3 crore whilst the runners-up Patna Pirates bagged Rs1.8 Crore, as per PKL press release.

It was an electric start to the big evening, with the Haryana Steelers picking up the first few points, and the lead in the early exchanges. Devank and Ankit were fighting away for the Patna Pirates, but it was the Haryana Steelers, who were dictating terms and controlling the tempo, with Shivam Patare and Mohammadreza Shadloui doing the heavy lifting.

The Haryana Steelers' defence, led by Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal, was showing exactly why they are considered to be one of the best units in the competition, as they made scoring extremely tough for the Patna Pirates. However, as the half progressed, Gurdeep and Sudhakar brought the Patna Pirates back to within touching distance of their opponents.

Devank and Ayan then levelled things up, before Shivam Patare and Vinay, put the Haryana Steelers in the box seat, after which the Season 10 runners-up continued to build on further. At the half-time break, the Haryana Steelers led 15-12, the release added.

The second half started off slower than the first, with the Patna Pirates picking up the first points through Sudhakar. The Haryana Steelers had done well to keep Devank and Ayan quiet so far, but the three-time champions were fighting back.

However, the show-stopper Shadloui was scoring crucial points, as was Jaideep, which kept the Haryana Steelers in the hunt for their first title in the history of the PKL. Close to the half-hour mark, the Haryana Steelers had a three-point lead, which had the game on a knife-edge.

After that, the Haryana Steelers started to turn the screws on their opponents, landing the first ALL OUT of the game. The Show Stopper Shadloui was in his element, as the Haryana Steelers stormed into a 9-point lead. In the final minutes, the Haryana Steelers managed the game and the clock brilliantly and slammed the door shut on any hopes of a comeback.

At the end of the forty minutes, the Haryana Steelers walked off the mat with the win, which gave them their first-ever PKL title.

Tournament Awards:

HPCL Gen6 Raid of Season 11: Manjeet (Telugu Titans)

Shriram Finance Tackle of Season 11: Ankit (Patna Pirates)

Best Raider of Season 11: Devank Dalal (Patna Pirates)

Best Defender of Season 11: Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Mashal Sports New Young Player of Season 11: Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates)

Most Valuable Player of Season 11: Mohammadreza Shadloui (Haryana Steelers)

Mother Dairy Super Coach of Season 11: Manpreet Singh (Haryana Steelers).

