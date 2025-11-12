Hashim Amla backs South Africa’s preparation ahead of India Test opener, praises Shubman Gill’s leadership

Mumbai, Nov 12 Former South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla believes that Temba Bavuma’s side is well-prepared for the challenge awaiting them in India, as the two-match Test series begins in Kolkata on Friday.

Speaking here ahead of the SA20 season launch, Amla said the team’s recent exposure in Pakistan and its methodical build-up will help them adapt quickly to subcontinental conditions.

“It’s the preparation that matters,” Amla said. “If I look at the South African team, as I mentioned earlier, they had just come from a Test series in Pakistan. For a big series like India, the best preparation is playing Test matches in the subcontinent against quality spinners and seamers. Many South African players were not involved in the one-day format, so credit goes to the think tank of the South African team for keeping the Test players in Test mode heading into a big series in India.”

Amla, who has scored over 9,000 Test runs, stressed that the experience of competing in Pakistan’s conditions, and the rest given to key players, could prove decisive. “The preparation that has been involved, like the India series and the Pakistan series, was the best prep South Africa could have had,” he said. “It does take adjustment, and giving them rest might be the key to maintaining Test excellence.”

The 41-year-old, who was part of several memorable contests between India and South Africa, said both teams are well-balanced heading into the first Test at Eden Gardens. “Both bowling attacks have very good seamers and spinners. The teams are close, and the batting and the ability to get big runs will be crucial. It’s going to be a big test for both sides,” he observed. “South Africa have some inexperienced guys who have come to India for the first time, but that might actually work in their favour.”

Amla also praised India captain Shubman Gill, who has led the team admirably since taking charge after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. “How well he has been doing, maintaining his form and scoring more runs is fantastic, especially with the added responsibility of captaincy,” Amla said. “The toughest job in Test cricket is captaining and opening; it takes great character to do both.”

India head into the series riding high after their 2-0 sweep of the West Indies, while South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, drew 1-1 in Pakistan.

Reflecting on that WTC triumph, Amla said, “It was an amazing match. They came as underdogs, and we were all pleasantly surprised at the character of the South African team. They came through at a very crucial time and clawed back in the game. It was a lovely moment for all ex-players to share with the team.”

Amla also underlined the significance of the SA20 league in shaping South Africa’s cricketing ecosystem. “SA20 will definitely play a role in maintaining South Africa’s prestige in international cricket,” he said. “It will help uphold the high standards — there are a lot of youngsters coming in, and it’s exciting to see that energy.”

Finally, recalling his own fond memories of touring India, Amla said South African players will be inspired by the atmosphere. “Having played here, I know how passionate India is about cricket,” he concluded. “The players will be surprised by the love and passion for Test cricket here and hopefully, that drives them back to success.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor