Have been living a dream, filled me with happiness and gratitude: Bumrah

New Delhi, July 8 Ace fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah said he has been living a dream ever since India won 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup on June 29, adding that the aftermath of the triumph has filled him with gratitude and happiness.

In India’s triumph at the Kensington Oval on June 29, Bumrah capped off a remarkable run in the tournament, picking 15 wickets in the 29.4 overs he bowled at an average of 8.26, and an astonishing economy rate of just 4.17, to pick the Player of the Tournament award.

"I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude," Bumrah posted on X, along with a video of him attending the victory parade in Mumbai last week, where a lot of fans gathered, as well as of soaking in the adulation from a packed Wankhede Stadium.

The video also featured Virat Kohli’s words at the function in Wankhede Stadium, where he lavished praise on Bumrah by saying, "What I would like everyone to do is to applaud a guy who brought us back into games again, and again, and again."

"It was phenomenal and we want him to play as long as possible. He is a once in a generation bowler. I am so glad he plays for us. A huge round of applause to Jasprit Bumrah please," he said.

Bumrah was recently welcomed with flower petals showered on him after arriving at his home in Ahmedabad recently, once the felicitations were done in Mumbai, with his mother Daljeet rushing to embrace him.

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude to fans in their unwavering support of the Indian team in the quest to win T20 World Cup. "To all my fellow Indians, The month of June has been special to me and all of us. Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long.

"I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, media and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament. I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime. The cup is home guys, we all did it."

