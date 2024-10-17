Have started grassroots reforms for sports which will include ports policy, sports bill: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has announced that India has embarked on grassroots reforms in its sports sector, starting with the introduction of a new sports policy and a Sports Bill.

Speaking in New Delhi on Thursday, Mandaviya outlined the government's plans to transform sports governance as part of the larger goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of India's independence.

Mandaviya revealed that discussions with 49 sports federations had taken place, with multiple suggestions offered for the proposed Sports Bill.

"First, the sports policy will be implemented, followed by the Sports Bill. Thereafter, government reforms will take place. We will incorporate the suggestions provided by the federations as we move forward," he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports held a key meeting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the capital, chaired by Mandaviya. The gathering comes as the Ministry recently released the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, inviting public and stakeholder comments until October 25.

The Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for the governance and promotion of sports in India, focusing on ethical practices, athlete welfare, and good governance. Among the significant features of the Bill is the formation of a Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will serve as the central authority for recognising and overseeing National Sports Federations (NSFs). This board will ensure that NSFs comply with governance, financial, and ethical standards.

A key aspect of the Bill is the inclusion of athlete representation in decision-making bodies. Ten per cent of voting members in the General Body of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and NSFs will be sportspersons of outstanding merit. Additionally, the Bill mandates the establishment of Athlete Commissions within these organisations to give athletes a voice in policy formulation.

The Bill also introduces a "Safe Sports Policy" aimed at protecting athletes, particularly women and minors, from harassment and abuse, in line with the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act of 2013. The establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions at various levels will ensure transparency and fairness in sports governance.

The creation of an Appellate Sports Tribunal is another notable provision, aimed at expediting the resolution of sports-related disputes, reducing the reliance on civil courts.

The Ministry has urged the public and stakeholders to submit their comments and suggestions on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 before the October 25 deadline.

