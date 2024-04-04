Haven’t seen such a situation in Delhi, but if fans misbehave with any player appropriate action will be taken: DDCA chief

New Delhi, April 4 Hardik Pandya has been facing heat from the crowd in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He was ‘booed’ recently in Mumbai, and the toss presenter, Sanjay Manjrekar had to come out in support of the Mumbai Indians captain and asked the Wankhede crowd to "behave".

However, the fans continued to heckle Pandya in the match. Several former cricketers found it “rude” and urged the fans to respect the cricketer.

Considering such challenges, IANS asked Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley about his thoughts on the behaviour of the crowd and the measures DDCA will take to keep this situation in control if it arises when they host the IPL games.

“See, there is a decision yet to be taken (in this regard) because till date in the last three years, I haven’t seen a situation where we've seen spectators or individuals -- seeing the game -- misbehave or be ill-mannered or chances of booing etc towards a participating team or players or individuals. It's not something that we've experienced. It is not something that obviously we encourage. But if the need arises and if we do see a situation of this sort, then obviously an appropriate decision will be taken at that point in time,” he told IANS.

The Arun Jaitley stadium is all set to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on April 20. The ground missed the first leg because it hosted the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 matches and there was less time between the two major tournaments. So, the BCCI decided to shift two matches of Delhi Capitals to Vizag.

But now the stadium is ready and eagerly waiting to host the DC games.

Asked about the preparations, Rohan said, “The stadium has been given a massive infrastructure upgrade right before the World Cup. So, when we talk of experience around spectators or gate-to-chair experience; like when a spectator comes in, there are new chairs, new washrooms, and basic facilities. It's all been given a complete overhaul and that have been revamped to the latest possible comforts that can be provided in the stadium.”

"This was done as a precursor to the World Cup that was hosted last year. Seeing that we've had the opportunity lately to host 11 games of the Women's Premier League also. Keeping that in mind, the first leg of the IPL (two games) from Delhi were shifted out because the ground needed some recovery period. And we are now all ready and we are looking forward to hosting the first game on the 20th of April. And it is something which the city also is eagerly waiting to spectate and you'll see a very good experience and an ambiance which has been created."

